Library hosts job fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several government agencies and businesses are coming together for a job fair next week.
The Charleston County Public Library says they are hosting a virtual job fair and people can apply from home.
The library system, along with Charleston County EMS, Cummins Key Logistics, Pearl Interactive Network, and several others will be hiring.
The Charleston County Public Library Virtual Job Fair is Wednesday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
