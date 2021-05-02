Man charged with murder in connection to Florence County homicide

By WMBF News Staff | May 2, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated May 2 at 1:22 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating the incident, which happened in Johnsonville on Saturday.

Nunn also said 22-year-old Jaylin Tyhon Zeandre Thompkins, of Johnsonville, was later arrested by investigators.

Thompkins is charged with one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

