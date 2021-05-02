SC reports 456 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases as the total number of tests given since the pandemic began surpassed 7.4 million.
Sunday’s report included 456 new cases, 276 probable cases, 11 confirmed deaths and three probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 482,907 confirmed cases, 97,366 probable cases, 8,379 confirmed deaths and 1,141 probable deaths.
The report tallied the results of 16,471 individual tests with a percent positive of 3.8%, six tenths of a percentage point below Saturday’s report.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.