South Carolina gets swept by Ole Miss

Carolina jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second on Wes Clarke’s 16th home run of the season, a mammoth shot that almost hit the scoreboard. Ole Miss answered with two in the second and two in the third, but Carolina came back to tie the game at four in the top of the fifth as Brady Allen brought in George Callil with a single to right. Ole Miss broke the tie in the bottom of the frame on run-scoring singles from Hayden Dunhurst and TJ McCants.