Steffy, Kirven Power Cougars to 6-3 Win Over Elon

ELON, N.C. --- Tanner Steffy and Jared Kirven each homered in the sixth inning and Connor Campbell held Elon scoreless through the first seven innings as College of Charleston bounced back with a 6-3 win in Sunday’s series finale with the Phoenix in Colonial Athletic Association play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 6, Elon 3
Location: Elon, N.C.
Records: Charleston (18-18, 8-7 CAA), Elon (16-18, 8-7 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars scored the first two runs of the game in the fourth inning, and added three in the sixth on a two-run bomb by Steffy and a solo shot from Kirven to take a 5-0 lead. Campbell kept the Phoenix off the board until the eighth inning and Zach Williams pitched a perfect ninth to close out the 6-3 win.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Campbell turned in his fourth third quality start in his last four appearances to earn his fifth win of the season. The freshman southpaw allowed three runs on nine hits – all singles – while striking out five and walking two over eight innings of work. He did not allow a run until the eighth and stranded six Phoenix in scoring position.
NOTABLES
· Steffy clubbed his fourth homer of the season with a two-run shot in the sixth.
· Kirven drove in two runs with an RBI groundout and his first collegiate homer in the sixth.
· Luke Stageberg went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
· Ari Sechopoulos reached and scored twice with a double.
· Williams worked a 1-2-3 ninth on 13 pitches to earn his fourth save.
· The Cougars batted .400 (2-for-5) with runners in scoring position.
· Campbell and Williams held the Phoenix without an extra-base hit and hitless with two outs.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday, May 7 when they travel to Williamsburg, Va. to open a three-game series with William & Mary. First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6:00 pm.