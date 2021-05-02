Warm and pleasant end to the weekend, rain and storm chances increase next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is situated offshore this afternoon, which will allow a southerly breeze to develop. We will see more clouds as well thanks to a disturbance out west. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures climb into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. A nice day for outdoor activities! A spotty shower can’t be ruled out tonight as a warm from lifts north of the area, not a washout by any means. Several storm systems will move across the Lowcountry as we head into the new week. Monday and Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, highs soar to near 90 degrees. A spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out each afternoon. The best chance of showers and storms will be on Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to an approaching cold front. Highs will remain near 90 on Wednesday, in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Thursday. We stay in the 70s behind that front by next weekend.