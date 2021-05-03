Chance of rain, heat increases as we start the new week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A series of storm systems will bring several chances for rain as we start out the new work and school week. When it’s not raining, it’s going to be very warm over the next couple days. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine and quickly warming temperatures today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s inland, near 80 degrees at the beaches. There is a slight chance of rain during the day with a better chance of scattered showers and storms this evening. A similar setup is on the way Tuesday when highs could reach 90 degrees. Scattered rain and storms will be in the forecast through Thursday before drier, and cooler, weather moves in for Friday and the weekend.