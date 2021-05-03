Charleston Co. Public Libraries organize rental assistance events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library says they want to make sure everyone who needs rental assistance knows how to apply for the county programs.
County and library officials say they will be hosting events where community members can use their internet or computers for free to complete an application. Additionally, they say they will be giving free on-on-one assistance for those who need help navigating the web or the application.
The library says that those who are seeking help should be sure to bring documents including a current ID, a copy of the lease or rental agreement, an eviction notice (if applicable), proof of hardship related to COVID-19, most recent utility statements and proof of income (2020 Federal Income Tax Return) or documentation showing each household member’s income source. That documentation can include alimony, child support, gross pay, investment income, no income, pension, retirement, social security and unemployment compensation.
The library will have appointments open at the Remley Point Community Center located at 363 6th Avenue in Mount Pleasant starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday until 2;30 p.m.
Additionally, the library says they will have appointments open in North Charleston on Thursday and Saturday.
Appointments will be available at the North Charleston Farmer’s Market in Park Circle from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Saturday, officials say they will have appointments available from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Farmer’s Market located at 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.