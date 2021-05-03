Charleston Junior Stingrays win National Championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston junior Stingrays 14 and under team won their first national championship on Monday beating the Atlanta Madhatters 5-4 in overtime in Texas.
Colton Mons had 2 goals and 2 assists including the game winning goal in overtime to lift Charleston to the win.
Hudson Nguyen had a goal and 3 points in the victory.
Hunter Kifer and Collin Gallagher each had a goal and an assist.
Connor Carrafiello had 27 saves in goal in the winning effort
