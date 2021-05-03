Charleston School board voting on $500 bonuses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says all teachers and employees may soon receive a $500 bonus.
Charleston County School District Chairman Eric Mack is calling a special school board meeting 3:30 p.m. Monday to propose and vote on the bonuses.
“The pandemic has really been a struggle for some folks,” Mack said.
These bonus checks would go to all Charleston County School District employees and Mack says the money could be in employees’ accounts as soon as May.
The $500 amount is the total after taxes. This would cost the district between $5.1 and $5.2 million, but Mack says it’s well worth the cost to show their appreciation.
“They’re engaged through the entire year without interruption, and as we began to go through these pandemic situations, they were stellar throughout the entire process,” Mack said. “And we feel that another round of bonuses will show a great appreciation to our employees.”
Mack says he is very confident the board will vote in favor of the bonuses.
