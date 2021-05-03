Charleston Southern names Clarisse Garcia Head Women’s Basketball Coach

“I am very excited to welcome Clarisse Garcia to lead our women’s basketball program,” Barber said. “Her head coaching experience, along with her experience as a player at Villanova and coaching at three Power 5 schools, are important ingredients in building our program to the Championship level. Coach Garcia embraces the mission of our university and understands the importance of relational coaching. This is a big day for Charleston Southern University and the young women that participate in our basketball program now as well as though who will in the future.””