Crews looking for pets after Johns Island house fire

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters have responded to a Johns Island house fire that has already destroyed the home’s top floor.
The fire was located in the 3500 block of Great Egret Drive on Johns Island and reports say it broke out at around 5:15 a.m. Monday. Charleston County Fire, and the St. Johns Fire District were both reportedly on the scene.
Additionally, Charleston County EMS arrived, but reports say none of the people inside the house were hurt in the fire.
The St. Johns Fire District did say that one firefighter hurt his back fighting the fire. Flames and smoke were reportedly visible and the attic or top floor of the house is severely damaged.
Details are still limited, but fire officials say firefighters might still be looking for some pets.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Johns Fire District.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
