Deputies investigating after two people shot at Berkeley County home

Deputies investigating after two people shot at Berkeley County home
Authorities are investigating after two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds at a house in Berkeley County over the weekend. It happened at a home on Cane Creek Road in Cross. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff | May 3, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 10:27 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds at a house in Berkeley County over the weekend.

It happened at a home on Cane Creek Road in Cross.

On Saturday afternoon, a deputy responded to the home for a shooting and saw a man lying in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The deputy also saw a woman lying on the bed with a gunshot wound to her thigh. Both were receiving treatment from fire and EMS personnel who were on the scene.

A report states a Remington rifle, which was found at the scene, was involved in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.