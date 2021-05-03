Deputies investigating after two people shot at Berkeley County home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds at a house in Berkeley County over the weekend.
It happened at a home on Cane Creek Road in Cross.
On Saturday afternoon, a deputy responded to the home for a shooting and saw a man lying in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The deputy also saw a woman lying on the bed with a gunshot wound to her thigh. Both were receiving treatment from fire and EMS personnel who were on the scene.
A report states a Remington rifle, which was found at the scene, was involved in the incident.
