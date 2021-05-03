I-26 lane toward Charleston reopens after debris cleared

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews removed debris that blocked one eastbound lane of I-26 and caused a backup for drivers headed into Charleston.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a crash between a trash truck and a vehicle towing a boat left debris in the roadway. The crash was reported at 9:12 a.m., Tidwell said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The lane reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m. after tow trucks were able to remove the debris.
