I-26 lane toward Charleston reopens after debris cleared

Crews removed debris that blocked one eastbound lane of I-26 and caused a backup for drivers headed into Charleston. (Source: SCDOT)
By Patrick Phillips | May 3, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT - Updated May 3 at 11:07 AM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews removed debris that blocked one eastbound lane of I-26 and caused a backup for drivers headed into Charleston.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a crash between a trash truck and a vehicle towing a boat left debris in the roadway. The crash was reported at 9:12 a.m., Tidwell said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The lane reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m. after tow trucks were able to remove the debris.

