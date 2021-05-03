Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Tri-County area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Tri-County area Monday night.
The warning for Berkeley and Charleston counties is until 9:30 p.m. While the warning in Dorchester County expires at 8:45 p.m.
Locations impacted include McClellanville, Santee Coastal Reserve and Hampton Plantation State Park, Moncks Corner, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Bonneau, Jamestown, Cross, Northern Lake Moultrie, Old Santee Canal State Park, Huger, Eastern Lake Marion, Pinopolis, Southern Lake Moultrie, Eadytown and Bonneau Beach.
Possible impacts include minor hail damage to vehicles, wind damage to trees and powerlines.
A flood advisory has also been issued for Berkeley, Colleton, and Dorchester counties until 10:15 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.