Pop-Up Storms Possible Next Few Days & Warm!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm as we move into the evening and early night before the risk diminishes after around 11 p.m. tonight. Weather will be warm again on Tuesday with a similar setup is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday when highs approach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heating of the day along with the sea breeze may pop some storms again during the afternoon and evening hours. A cold front crosses the Lowcountry on Thursday, ushering in cooler and drier air for the end of the week.
THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms before midnight, a strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out with damaging winds. Lows in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 90, Low 71.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 87, Low 64.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, isolated showers and storms possible. High 82, Low 57.
FRIDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High 77, Low 56.
SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High 80, Low 61.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 85, Low 70.
