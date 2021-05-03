Pop-Up Storms Possible Next Few Days & Warm!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm as we move into the evening and early night before the risk diminishes after around 11 p.m. tonight. Weather will be warm again on Tuesday with a similar setup is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday when highs approach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heating of the day along with the sea breeze may pop some storms again during the afternoon and evening hours. A cold front crosses the Lowcountry on Thursday, ushering in cooler and drier air for the end of the week.