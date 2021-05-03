Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/3)

Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/3)
Soccer (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | May 3, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT - Updated May 3 at 10:48 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Soccer

5-A

Wando 4 St. James 0 - The Warriors will face the winner of West Ashley and River Bluff on Thursday

White Knoll 2 Ashley Ridge 0

4-A

James Island 6 South Florence 0 - The Trojans will face the winner of West Florence and South Aiken on Thursday

3-A

Oceanside Collegiate 14 Georgetown 0 - The Landsharks advance and will host the winner of Camden and Brookland-Cayce on Thursday

Boys Soccer

SCISA AAA

Porter-Gaud 2 Heathwood Hall 1 F/OT

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.