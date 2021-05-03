Lowcountry high school soccer playoff scores (5/3)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Girls Soccer
5-A
Wando 4 St. James 0 - The Warriors will face the winner of West Ashley and River Bluff on Thursday
White Knoll 2 Ashley Ridge 0
4-A
James Island 6 South Florence 0 - The Trojans will face the winner of West Florence and South Aiken on Thursday
3-A
Oceanside Collegiate 14 Georgetown 0 - The Landsharks advance and will host the winner of Camden and Brookland-Cayce on Thursday
Boys Soccer
SCISA AAA
Porter-Gaud 2 Heathwood Hall 1 F/OT
