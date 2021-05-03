New murals proposed at James Island Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A shopping center on Maybank Highway may soon have a different look.
Charleston city leaders say they are discussing plans Monday to paint two massive murals on the sides of the buildings at the James Island Center.
David Boatright, a local artist, is proposing the idea. He has painted many other murals in the Charleston area, including signage at several different establishments like the Charleston Crab House.
One of the new paintings would be visible along Maybank Highway before Old Folly Road.
The City of Charleston’s Design Review Board is set to vote on these plans at noon on Monday.
