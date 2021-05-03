Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian early Monday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Royle Road near U.S. Highway 17A, just east of Ladson, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Troopers say a 2002 Toyota Corolla was tracing south on Royle Road and struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian died from injuries suffered in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, troopers say.
The Berkeley County Coroner has not yet released the identity of the person who died.
Troopers say the Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.
