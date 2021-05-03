Goose Creek stabbing victim dies from his injuries

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man who was stabbed in Goose Creek on Monday morning has died of his injuries.
Police say the stabbing happened at the 400 block of Madeline Drive, and a suspect is in custody.
When police officers responded to the scene at 10:34 a.m. they found a 42-year-old man suffering a stab wound to the chest, and EMS took him to a hospital for treatment.
Also on the scene of the incident were three other people, one of which was the suspect in the stabbing, Capt. James Brown said.
The suspect was immediately taken into custody and taken to the Goose Creek Police Department for questioning, Brown said.
Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name or whether charges have been filed so far.
