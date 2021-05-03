Police: Pack of pitbulls kill homeowner’s dogs on back porch

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says they have taken four pitbulls into custody after the mauling of two other dogs.
SPD says they were dispatched to the 600 block of Parkwood Drive in Summerville when they recieved reports of dead dogs at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers say they spoke with the owner of two dogs they found dead on the back deck of the home. Both dogs were reportedly covered in blood and police say they had large open wounds on the back of their necks.
Police say a neighbor informed them that he saw four grey pitbulls running down the victim’s driveway covered in blood and continue down Parkwood Boulevard.
Dorchester County Animal Control was called and an animal control agent responded and opened an investigation.
At around 3 p.m., Summerville police say they met with the animal control agent at a residence in the 100 block of Woodduck Drive in Summerville.
The animal control agent said she located the four pit-bulls responsible for killing the other dogs and they belonged to the owner of the residence. The neighbor was brought to the residence where the dogs were found and positively identified the pitbulls as the ones he saw covered in blood leaving the house on Parkwood Drive.
The pitbulls were taken into custody by the Dorchester County Animal Control Division and SPD says the owner was informed of their charges and court date.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.