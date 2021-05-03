SC brings back Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolinians 60 and older can begin applying to receive free fruits and vegetables from various vendors throughout the state starting on Monday, May 3.
The South Carolina Department of Social Services is bringing back its Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program this summer. This seasonal USDA grant program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.
Participants receive $25 in the form of five checks ($5 each) to spend at authorized locations. Checks are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
To qualify, South Carolina residents must be aged 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,832 or less ($32,232 for 2 people), and have a valid driver’s license, or state-issued ID.
To apply, visit the DSS website by clicking here and complete the online application between May 1 and June 1. For a list of county-specific senior servicing organizations with contact information that can assist seniors with the online application process, click here.
