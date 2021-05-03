Work to begin on inclusive playground in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Work is set to begin to transform a Summerville playground into a space children can enjoy regardless of ability.
Updates to the Saul Alexander Playground on South Laurel Street will begin Monday and are set to include features like a zip track, musical corner and inclusive whirl.
The town said in a news release that they “will promote social equity and enhance the quality of life for the whole community,” including children with physical, cognitive or other disabilities.
“The park needs some updates anyway, so we know that we’ve been needing to do these renovations for a long time,” Summerville public information officer Mary Edwards said, “so we’re happy to really be able to do some work and construction that applies to all kids with all disabilities at all ages.”
In March, the town council unanimously approved $150,000 for the project, and it also got money from Dorchester County and the Summerville Miracle League.
The park will be open in a limited capacity until June 1, when it will close. It is set to reopen this fall.
