Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4

While younger people are at dramatically lower risk of serious complications from COVID-19, they have made up a larger share of new virus cases as a majority of U.S. adults have been at least partially vaccinated and as higher-risk activities like indoor dining and contact sports have resumed in most of the country. Officials hope that extending vaccinations to teens — who would be eligible to get the first dose in one location and the second elsewhere — will further accelerate the nation’s reduced virus caseload and allow schools to reopen with minimal disruptions this fall.