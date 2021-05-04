Coalition calls for transparency within Charleston Police Department budget

In that statement the mayor said, “The city of Charleston has one of the finest police departments in the country and we’re not going to defund it. In fact, we plan to keep making the kinds of investments in community policing that build trust and make all our citizens and neighborhoods safer. In addition, it’s important to note that we’re already funding the priorities they’re requesting at historic levels, with a $50 million affordable housing fund, a $22 million bike-ped bridge for the Ashley River, over $150 million in resilience and flooding projects currently underway, and an employee minimum wage with a total value of $21 an hour including benefits. In short, we’re investing in better policing and a stronger community at the same time, and that’s a win-win for all of us.”