Deputies search for missing 27-year-old man

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a Burton man went missing early Tuesday morning after being released from a hospital.
Dominique Capers, 27, is reported missing and endangered.
Deputies say he had been taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital after a motor vehicle accident Monday night. At approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, he was released from the facility, but deputies say he has not been seen or heard from since.
His family is concerned for his safety.
Capers is 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was immediately available.
Anyone who see him is asked to call 911.
