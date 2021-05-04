Deputies search for missing 27-year-old man

Dominique Capers, 27, has not been seen or heard from since being released from the hospital early Tuesday morning. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | May 4, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated May 4 at 3:50 PM

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a Burton man went missing early Tuesday morning after being released from a hospital.

Dominique Capers, 27, was last seen early Tuesday morning after being released from the hospital. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say he had been taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital after a motor vehicle accident Monday night. At approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, he was released from the facility, but deputies say he has not been seen or heard from since.

His family is concerned for his safety.

Capers is 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was immediately available.

Anyone who see him is asked to call 911.

