Deputies seek public’s help finding missing woman with condition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a 31-year-old woman who was reported missing and endangered by her family.
Bridget Boynton, of Bluffton, traveled with her family to Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island before she went missing, BSCO officials say.
Deputies reported that Boynton’s family last saw her before she went for a walk on the beach Monday afternoon and didn’t return.
Boynton has a medical condition and BCSO says her family is concerned for her safety.
Reports say Boynton is 5′4″, 115 pound and has red hair with blue eyes.
Anyone who has information on Boynton’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911.
