Dustin Johnson commits to play at Palmetto Championship at Congaree

Limited tickets are currently on sale for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. A Daily Grounds ticket gives access to the grounds at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily Youth (under 18), Military Members and First Responders tickets are also on sale for $40 per day, Thursday through Sunday. In addition, a weekly Youth pass is available for $140. All ticketed spectators must purchase a parking pass, available for $20 per day, or $50 for the week.