Two people dead, 1 injured following crash involving 18-wheeler and SUV

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are dead and one person is injured following a crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV in Dorchester County Tuesday night.
It happened at 7:43 p.m. on US-178 near Schoolhouse Road about four miles west of Harleyville.
According to Highway Patrol, a 2007 Freightliner was traveling westbound on the highway while a 2005 Chevy Tahoe was traveling eastbound.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the Tahoe ran off the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and was struck in the passenger side by the Freightliner.
The driver and passenger of the Tahoe died.
The driver of the Freightliner was transported to Trident Medical Center.
