Fetter Health hosting first J&J vaccine clinic since FDA pause

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network says they will resume administering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in North Charleston.
Fetter’s clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Multicultural Resource Center in North Charleston.
CEO of Fetter Health Aretha Powers says although they are hopeful they will be able to help as many as 1,500 people on Tuesday. She says because of a significant decrease in patients coming to the clinics, Fetter Health has now reduced their staff by about 60%.
While they have reduced staff, Powers says they were not forced to throw out any of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines when the pause was announced. She says the single dose vaccines can be kept six to eight months before they expire.
Since the pause on the single dose vaccine was announced a few weeks ago, Powers says they are distributing about 40% less vaccines.
“Do your research,” Powers said. “The benefit far outweighs the danger, and especially for our males - none of the issues have been reported in males and that was the populations that utilized our Johnson and Johnson clinics the most.”
Powers says other than a few instances of lightheadedness and some rashes, there have not been any serious adverse reactions at any of the Fetter Health clinics.
The Multicultural Resource Center is located at 4870 Piedmont Avenue.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.