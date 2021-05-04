FIRST ALERT: Rain, possible severe storms possible into Tuesday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, specifically for the evening.
There is a slight risk of strong to severe thunderstorms, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.
Weather will be sunny and hot on Tuesday and Meteorologist Bill Walsh says highs will approach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
The heating of the day along with the sea breeze may be what pops some storms during the afternoon and evening hours, Walsh said.
Sovine says heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and lightning are all possible.
