FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash closes Bees Ferry Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has closed Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley.
Deputies say they are working a collision on Bees Ferry Road and have closed the road between the Hunt Club subdivision near Main Road and Highway 17.
The CCSO says the crash happened just after midnight on Tuesday morning, and reports say the vehicle has been cleared from the scene.
A number of dominion energy crews are on seen reportedly working on powerlines, but no word has been given on when power will be restored in the area.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
