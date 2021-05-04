FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Late day storms possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of a few strong to severe storms late today. Most of today will be sunny and hot but a line of storms may make a run at the Lowcountry this evening. The biggest issue would be gusty winds with any storms that do develop. Otherwise, storms are likely to contain heavy rain and lightning. Highs today will reach 90 degrees inland, low 80s at the beaches.