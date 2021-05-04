FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and storms likely this afternoon and evening!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team continues the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of a few strong to severe storms this evening. The rest of the afternoon will be sunny and hot but a line of storms may make a run at the Lowcountry this evening. The biggest threat with any storms is gusty winds, even hail can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, storms are likely to contain heavy rain and lightning. It will be another warm and muggy night, lows near 70 degrees. A cold front will move into the Lowcountry on Wednesday. Warm and muggy for the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms are likely once again in the afternoon and evening. Cooler and drier air will filter in Friday and Saturday, plenty of sunshine with temperatures near 80 degrees.