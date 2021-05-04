Hanahan residents, businesses concerned with speeding on neighborhood street

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners and business owners say speeding is an issue along Dickson Avenue in Hanahan.
In October people on Dickson Avenue expressed concerns about cars speeding down the road. They called for the speed limit on Dickson Avenue to be lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph.
After this report, Hanahan City Manager Mike Cochran says they conducted a quantitative analysis of the situation.
“We look at the frequency, times, locations as well as the 85th percentile of the speed,” Cochran said.
He says the speeds are set by the South Carolina Department of Transportation based upon the engineering standards. He added that speed limits are set within 5 mph of the 85th percentile.
“On Dickson, the 85th percentile is 34 mph and it is a 30 zone. That means that 85% of all the vehicles were at or below 34mph,” Cochran said.
Residents in the area say if speed can’t be changed, they would like to see more controls like speed bumps to slow people down, and more police speed check points set up on the roads to warn drivers.
John Phillips manages a business along Dickson Avenue and he says he notices a lot of people using this as a cut through road to avoid busier roads in the area.
“You’re getting a lot of heavy industrial trucks,” Phillips said. “You’re getting big commercial vehicles and people are just speeding up here and trying to get as quickly as they can up the road.”
Cochran says police will continue to monitor the area and catch people who do speed down the road.
