Ladson man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 27-year-old man who is accused of distributing multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Anthony Deshaun Roberts of Ladson who was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office with the Attorney General’s Office and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisting.
Roberts’ April 28 arrest stems from a CyberTipline report that investigators received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led to the arrest of the suspect.
“Investigators state Roberts distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material,” said officials with the Attorney General’s office.
He is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.