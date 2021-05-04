Lowcountry towns hold municipal elections

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island and the Town of Meggett are holding municipal elections.
In Sullivan’s Island, incumbent Mayor Pat O’Neil is facing Councilmember Chauncey Clark for reelection. Two of the top issues driving the mayoral election include the maritime forest settlement agreement and the possibility of adding paid parking to the island.
Additionally officials say five people are running to fill three spots on the Sullivan’s Island town council.
Polls are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In the Town of Meggett, officials say there are two council seats open on the ballot Tuesday.
Those polls will also open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
