MUSC sees new cases of rare, life-threatening COVID-19 complication in children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is now treating two more cases of a rare but life-threatening COVID-19 complication in children known as MIS-C.
Dr. Allison Eckard, a lead pediatric infectious disease doctor at MUSC, said the two patients were admitted to the hospital overnight.
She says it’s a concerning development as most children are still not eligible for the vaccine and susceptible to any rise in COVID-19 cases or variants.
“The fact that just overall people are loosening their guidelines and are becoming a little less careful, and so the number of children with COVID is increasing,” Eckard said.
Since first reported in South Carolina in late January, hospitals have reported treating more than 100 MIS-C cases.
Eckard said the new cases locally could indicate another rise in rare COVID-19 complications in children this summer.
“There’s always a little bit of a delay and so we’ve been anticipating the surge for a few weeks, but I think this is going to be the front end of beginning of another surge,” Eckard said.
