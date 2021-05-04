Public input still wanted for Ashley River Crossing project

The comment period was set to close Monday, but folks now have another 2 weeks to give their thoughts. (Source: City of Charleston)
By Riley Bean | May 4, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT - Updated May 4 at 6:29 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says people have more time to give their thoughts about a pedestrian bridge connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston.

The Ashley River Crossing project is set to cost 22 million dollars, but project leaders say feedback from the community will help them make decisions about the design of the project.

The bridge would be a separated bike path and standalone bridge starting at the end of the West Ashley Greenway.

Officials say the new bridge will provide a safe connection between the West Ashley Greenway, Brittlebank Park and the Ashley River Walk.

Citizens can submit feedback through by visiting the project website.

