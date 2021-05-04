Public input still wanted for Ashley River Crossing project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says people have more time to give their thoughts about a pedestrian bridge connecting West Ashley to downtown Charleston.
The comment period was set to close Monday, but folks now have another 2 weeks to give their thoughts.
The bridge would be a separated bike path and standalone bridge starting at the end of the West Ashley Greenway.
Officials say the new bridge will provide a safe connection between the West Ashley Greenway, Brittlebank Park and the Ashley River Walk.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.