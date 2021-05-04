Roper opening more vaccine locations as coliseum drive-thru closes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Although first dose appointments at the North Charleston Coliseum vaccination drive-thru will soon be finished, Roper St. Francis says they will be offering additional locations for those inoculations.
Since it opened in January, the mass vaccination site has been described as a model for others.
Roper says the Vaccination Drive-Thru has been critical in enabling safe and efficient vaccination for more than 34,000 Lowcountry residents, but it will be closing after May 15.
With vaccination appointments slowing, Roper says they will transition their vaccination strategy by offering the COVID-19 vaccine at some of its conveniently located Express Cares. Those will begin opening starting in June and are located on James Island, West Ashley, North Charleston and Summerville.
Organizers say they believe this will make it easier to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by offering more vaccination locations.
Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment at the drive-thru can do so by calling 843-727-3627 or by using Roper’s web portal.
Roper says more information will be shared in the coming weeks as to how, when and where patients will be able to access the COVID-19 at Express Cares.
