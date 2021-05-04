Sullivan’s Island mayor wins reelection; three council seats filled

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neill has been reelected following Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results provided by Charleston County.
O’Neill received a little more than 61% of the vote with 681 votes, while challenger and councilmember Chauncey Clark got about 38% of the vote with 424 votes.
Beyond the mayor’s race, five candidates were vying for three council seats. The winners in that election were Justin P. Novak, Gary Visser and Scott A. Millimet.
This year, two hot-button issues were on the front of mind for many on the island. The first is the maritime forest settlement agreement that passed town council last year. It allows the cutting of a thick woods along the beach.
Another top issue was parking. The town was considering implementing paid parking last year but tabled it after dozens of business owners and residents pushed back against the idea.
