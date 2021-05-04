Troopers investigate fatal-early morning crash in Berkeley County

NEAR JAMESTOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one driver and injured a second one early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 5 a.m. on S.C. Highway 41 near Farewell Corner Road, approximately three miles south of Jamestown, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Troopers say a 2009 Chevy Cobalt was traveling north on S.C. 41 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling south head-on.
The driver of the Cobalt, who was wearing a seatbelt, died from injuries suffered in the crash, Tidwell said.
The driver of the Silverado, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital, he said.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the driver who died in the incident.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
