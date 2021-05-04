WATCH: Bob Ross plush toys test ride Orion at Kings Island

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island doesn’t open until May 15, but that didn’t stop them from testing out their new Orion giga coaster with a few special guests.
If you don’t know who the plush guy taking the plunge is, it’s painter and TV personality Bob Ross who had a popular PBS show “The Joy of Painting”.
Orion was voted 2020′s “Best New Amusement Park Attraction” by USA TODAY. It plunges riders down a 300-foot first drop, then over seven more hills and 5,321 feet of track at speeds up to 91 mph.
It is Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel roller coaster.
And, according to the amusement park, if you’re wondering, the Bob Ross plush dolls are available as prizes for select Kings Island midway games during the 2021 Season.
