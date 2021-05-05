Charleston Co. 911 center hosts open interviews for telecommunicators

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch says they are holding open interviews to help fill 33 vacant telecommunicator positions.
Officials say telecommunicator trainees will make $16.23 to $17.41 per hour, while experienced telecommunicators or eligible for $17.41 to $27.03 per hour.
Telecommunicator in an administrative role can make anywhere from $13.34 to $22.95 per hour, CCCD says.
Hiring staff say they are looking for applicants with a certain set of qualifications however.
First applicants must be over 18, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and be willing to work a 12 hour shift that could include nights, weekends, holidays and natural disasters.
Second, consolidated dispatch says applicants must show they can type a minimum of 35 words per minute or 10,500 key strokes per hour. Additionally, they say there is computer aptitude test and applicant performance assessment.
Third, applicants must not have any felony convictions, pass a background check, and pass a pre-employment evaluation that officials say includes a drug test.
Consolidated dispatch says applicants should be prepared to fill out an application and complete a typing test prior to the interview.
CCCD says interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Public Services Building located at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston.
Officials say telecommunicators who are hired should be able to successfully complete Level IV Criminal Justice Information Services Security Awareness Training within 6 months of date of hire and maintain the certification.
