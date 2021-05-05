Charleston Housing Authority working to change public housing

“All the properties we have, have been here for a long time. Some go back to the later 30′s so they have deferred maintenance, and they have problems that need to be resolved,” CHA President and CEO Donald Cameron said. “Some developments will be preserved and renovated through capital investment and others will be re-positioned. What that means is that circumstances have changed in the environment around it, and it would be better to take the buildings down and re-build them.”