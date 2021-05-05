Charleston schools to announce ‘Teacher of the Year’ Top 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says they will announce the Top 5 finalists for the 2021 CCSD Teacher of the Year.
The Teacher of the Year award is a way to honor the impact teachers make in the lives of students.
School officials say they will honor the finalist throughout the course of the day on the district’s social media platforms and they’ll be going to schools around the district to surprise those Top 5 teachers.
The announcement is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials say.
