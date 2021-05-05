Cold front to lower humidity, bring sunny end to the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move through late today bringing a decrease in rain chances, humidity and temperatures for the rest of the week. Ahead of the front, today will be our last day for this week with a warm and muggy start. Temperatures will climb from the 70s this morning to the mid to upper 80s by this afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The chance of strong to severe storms is down slightly from yesterday. The rain chance will continue to decrease over the next couple days with sunny and dry weather will lower humidity Friday, Saturday and Sunday.