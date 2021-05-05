Cooling down later this week with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will push across the Lowcountry later this evening, brining with it lower humidity and temperatures for the rest of the week. Ahead of the front, the rest of the afternoon will be warm and muggy. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled this evening as the front crosses. A storm may become strong to severe, but the threat is not as high as it was yesterday. Gusty winds would be the biggest threat. Sunny and dry weather with lower humidity will be the theme Friday, Saturday and Sunday behind the cold front.
THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: An isolated shower/storm before midnight, becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. High 81, Low 63.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, not as warm. High 77, Low 54.
SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High 79, Low 59.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 85, Low 68.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated showers and storms possible. High 86, Low 65.
