Cooling down later this week with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will push across the Lowcountry later this evening, brining with it lower humidity and temperatures for the rest of the week. Ahead of the front, the rest of the afternoon will be warm and muggy. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled this evening as the front crosses. A storm may become strong to severe, but the threat is not as high as it was yesterday. Gusty winds would be the biggest threat. Sunny and dry weather with lower humidity will be the theme Friday, Saturday and Sunday behind the cold front.