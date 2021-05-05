Coroner identifies husband, wife killed in Dorchester County 3-vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office identified a couple who died in an April 29 crash on Dorchester Road.
Eric Allen Dickson, 59, and his wife, Brinder Joyce Dickson, 54, both of North Charleston, were killed when their eastbound car was struck head-on by a westbound vehicle at approximately 7:10 p.m., Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner at 8:20 p.m., he said.
The crash happened at approximately on Dorchester Road near Patriot Boulevard and involved a 2014 Toyota Corolla, a 2016 Kia Optima and a 2010 CARTA bus, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.
Troopers say the crash happened when the Toyota crossed over the median and struck the Kia, then the bus, and overturned.
The Dicksons were in the Kia, Lee said. EMS took the driver of the Toyota to an area hospital, Lee said.
The coroner ordered both victims to undergo an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina, which was conducted Tuesday.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and its Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.
