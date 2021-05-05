Firefighters pushing for more state support for mental health, PTSD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Local and statewide firefighter groups are pushing legislators to open up more funding to address PTSD and other mental illnesses in first responders.
“We see things that the normal person on a daily basis doesn’t see their entire lifetime,” said Steven Azzarella with the Charleston Firefighters Association Local 61.
Azzarella said the pandemic has only compounded stress and anxiety among firefighters.
“It was hard on one another to have that social interaction, to be able to talk about things with one another,” Azzarella said
Now a bill, H. 3939, recently passed the state house. It would allow firefighters and police officers to use workers compensation for mental health needs.
William Pesature, with the Professional Fire Fighters Association of South Carolina, said it would be a game changer for thousands across the state.
“You want us to be there for your worst day and that’s what we train to do and that’s what we’re prepared to do. What we’re asking is for you to be there on our worst day, when we need some help,” Pesature said. “If I was to injure my leg at a fire, they would put me on Workmen’s Comp, let me heal, get better and come back to work. We are asking the same thing for PTSD.”
But Pesature said there needs to be longer-term financial support for first responders battling mental illness.
“These are teams that go in and they talk to people about traumatic events and stuff like that, but when they leave it’s over,” Pesature said. “We all put on our superman cape and go and do our job because that’s what we are expected to do and that’s what we know how to do. But the issues come when you leave work and you come home and you get comfortable.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.